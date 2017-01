RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS North Carolina will carry CBS News’ full coverage of Donald Trump’s inauguration beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.

That means many of your favorite shows like “The Price is Right” and “The Young & the Restless” will not air.

But don’t worry!

You won’t miss a single second of your shows as CBS did not produce shows to be broadcast Friday.

If inauguration coverage is wrapped up by 4 p.m., CBS North Carolina will air “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”