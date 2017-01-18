Visitors flock to Washington ahead of inauguration, march

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCN) — With just days left until the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as President of the United States, preparations are underway and people are arriving in town.

People gave different reasons for coming to the city.

“It means a lot to me because this is an example of democracy in action,” said Kimberly Fahlgren, who came from Florida. “I see this as a wonderful opportunity as a nation to come together, to unite.”

Betsy Blee of Brunswick County, North Carolina, went to Capitol Hill on Wednesday, hoping to meet with Sen. Thom Tillis.

She and her friends are in town for the women’s march on Saturday.

“I think the history of this is very important,” she said. “As I said, I would have preferred to see Sen. Clinton elected as our president. However, we had an election and our new president is going to be Donald Trump.”

She added, “I think that we should be here for this historic event and be peaceful about it. And there are other ways to get things done.”

This is the first time Timothy Walsh, of Washington state, has come to Washington, D.C. He came with his grandfather, Richard Walsh. They wanted to see Trump take the oath of office.

“I think he’s going to bring back America,” the elder Walsh said. “He’s going to bring it back again, and we’ll have hope.”