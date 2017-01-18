Woman suffers heart attack, crashes car into 2 southeast Raleigh homes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a woman who slammed her car into two southeast Raleigh houses Wednesday morning suffered a heart attack that caused the crash.

Police responded to a call involving a vehicle that had drove into and damaged two homes in the 3300 block of Marshlane Way around 7:30 a.m.

Police said that the residents who lived in the houses were able to pull the woman out from her car. First responders arrived on scene and performed CPR on the driver before she was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The driver is in critical condition and police have not released her identity.

Officers are crediting the residents for potentially saving the driver’s life.

Both homes were occupied at the time of the crash, but no one inside either home was injured.

