$385K Ferrari is totaled after going airborne

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department posed a question along with incredible photos of a recent crash: What happens when you try to make your limited production $385,000 Ferrari fly?

“Nothing good.”

Several AFD B-shift crews were called to the crash on Friday, Jan. 13 around 2:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Redbud Trail. A witness told firefighters the car was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour as it passed over the bridge on Redbud heading toward Westlake Drive, the department reported.

The Ferrari driver missed his first turn — “no surprise there,” AFD said — and went straight into the woods, going airborne for about 40 feet, fire officials said. The car then flipped over in the air and landed on its side, down a 40-foot ravine.

The vehicle’s three occupants had only minor injuries. The driver was 28-year-old James Allen, according to city records. Allen was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. According to city records, Allen had been out at Steampunk Saloon on Sixth Street prior to the crash.