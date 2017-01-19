American Airlines to sell restricted ‘basic economy’ ticket

ap logo By Published:
In this Friday, June 3, 2016, photo, an American Airlines passenger jet takes off from Miami International Airport in Miami. Nearly three years after its merger with US Airways, American Airlines will roll out a flight system covering all its pilots, the airline announced Friday, Sept. 30, 2016. American hopes it can make the change on the fly during the weekend without causing delays or canceling more flights. The airline dropped about 200 flights for the weekend to lighten its load and make the switchover easier. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
In this Friday, June 3, 2016, photo, an American Airlines passenger jet takes off from Miami International Airport in Miami. Nearly three years after its merger with US Airways, American Airlines will roll out a flight system covering all its pilots, the airline announced Friday, Sept. 30, 2016. American hopes it can make the change on the fly during the weekend without causing delays or canceling more flights. The airline dropped about 200 flights for the weekend to lighten its load and make the switchover easier. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

DALLAS (AP) — Getting the cheapest fare on American Airlines will soon mean leaving that rolling carry-on bag at home.

Fort Worth-based American announced Tuesday that it will soon unveil its version of a “basic economy” fare that will presumably cost less than other coach tickets, but come with fewer comforts.

The idea behind the stripped-down ticket is to better compete with discount airlines for travelers on a tight budget.

Buyers will only be allowed to carry a personal item that fits under their seat. No wheeled carry-on bags.

American didn’t say how much the tickets would cost. Basic economy ticketholders will be in the last group to board unless you’re already a high-level member of American’s loyalty program or hold an American-branded credit card.

Tickets will be non-refundable and can’t be changed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s