Boyfriend of missing Sampson County woman charged with child abuse

Francisco Yerbafria and Maria Ventura-Cruz
GODWIN, N.C. (WNCN) – The boyfriend of a missing Sampson County woman has been charged with child abuse after the sheriff’s office said he left children home alone.

Francisco Yerbafria was charged Tuesday with child abuse.

Maria Ventura-Cruz (Sampson County Sheriff's Office)
His girlfriend, Maria Ventura-Cruz, was reported missing by a family member on Monday. She was last seen about 7 p.m. Sunday, deputies said. Family members said she was last seen as she visited a family member in the hospital.

Yerbafria is said to be a person of interest in Cruz’s disappearance, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies “are not ruling out criminal misconduct” in the mother of three’s disappearance.

On Thursday, dive teams searched Black River near the Sampson County line.

Anyone with information on Ventura’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (910) 592-4141.

