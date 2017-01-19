Cary animal charity saved by anonymous donor

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A nonprofit adoption center at Cary Towne Center needs help.

Since 2005, AniMall has worked to help animals find their forever homes. The group partners with local animal rescues. Dogs are frequently available at adoption events, and smaller animals are always available for adoption at the mall location.

The company has been a part of more than 10,000 adoptions, but this week, the store was told its rent was going up.

The group had considered closing, possibly effective Thursday, but an anonymous donor helped the group cover its costs. Now the nonprofit is planning to stay open and restructure the business.

“We are going to stay in business,” said Jeff Taska, director of AniMall. “We are really excited about that. It’s great news. Everybody can breathe a sigh of relief. However, we still need money for our operation expenses next month. The GoFundMe is still continuing and we still need your contributions.”

AniMall’s GoFundMe is here.