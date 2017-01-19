Drivers stop to pick up cash after it falls from armored truck on I-40

RALEIGHT, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said drivers scrambled to grab money that flew out the back of an armored vehicle traveling down Interstate 40 Thursday morning.

Around 8 a.m., the backdoor of a Loomis armed truck flew open as an employee attempted to secure it.

A brick of cash fell out of the eastbound truck, scattering $20 bills across the interstate near the interchange with U.S. 1, police said.

Several drivers stopped and picked up the cash.

A driver called 911 to report the incident.

“People are getting out of their cars and are in the highway picking up this money. It looks like something out of a movie,” the caller said.

All of the stopped vehicles, and most of the cash, were gone by the time Raleigh officers arrived on scene.

Some people have contacted Loomis to return the cash.

Anyone else wishing to do so may call 919-469-5992 or return it do the company’s facility at 125 Nova Dr. in Morrisville.