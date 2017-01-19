Fayetteville pair facing statutory rape charges

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have arrested two Fayetteville men on charges including statutory rape.

Isaac Byron Farmer, 22, of the 1800 block of Broadell Drive in Fayetteville, and Kylan Tyler Gillis, 22, of the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive in Fayetteville, are charged with statutory rape, statutory sex offense, first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child, police said.

Police claim the crimes were committed in May 2016. The victim, who was an acquaintance of the men, was 14 at the time, according to police.

Both men are being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center. Farmer is being held under a $100,000 secured bond. Gills is being held under a $70,000 secured bond.