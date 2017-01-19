Fayetteville police investigate decorated US Army veteran’s death as homicide

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating the death of an 86-year-old decorated U.S. Army veteran as a homicide, officials said Thursday.

Gerald “Jerry” Gillespie was found dead in his apartment Wednesday after family members said they had not been in contact with him.

Gillespie lived in an apartment along the 5 block of Briar Circle.

Fayetteville police asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message