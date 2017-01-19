Fayetteville police investigate decorated US Army veteran’s death as homicide

RELATED: Police found blood, gloves in apartment of dead Fayetteville veteran

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating the death of an 86-year-old decorated U.S. Army veteran as a homicide, officials said Thursday.

Gerald “Jerry” Gillespie was found dead in his apartment Wednesday after family members raised concerns.

Gillespie lived in an apartment along Briar Circle and was a creature of habit, his family said: He read his newspaper each day, and he went to the K&W Cafeteria. They got worried when they didn’t hear from him after Tuesday.

While investigators aren’t releasing many details about the crime, there were “suspicious circumstances” surrounding Gillespie’s death, a department spokeswoman said.

Fayetteville police asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message