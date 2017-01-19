Florida mom had sex with underage teens, police say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A 40-year old Bradenton mother is behind bars, charged with having sex with two underage children.

Jaimie Ayer had sex with a 16 and 17-year-old at her house on Dec. 23, officials said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Ayer returned home to a group of students socializing and began providing alcohol to the minors.

Investigators report that Ayer then engaged in sex acts with two of the teens.

The defendant’s daughter witnessed her mother engaged in some of the activity, the arrest affidavit stated.

Ayer was arrested and taken to the Manatee County Jail where she is facing charges of sexual activity with an underage minor.