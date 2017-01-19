Garner police urge pedestrian safety

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — In response to the deaths of four people killed while walking along Garner roads since the start of 2016, police are handing out safety items.

The items come from a statewide bicycle and pedestrian safety campaign called Watch for Me NC.

The items, which are free, include reflective arm bands and bicycle lights.

Garner police also offered tips for those walking along the area’s roadways.

“What you want to do is use the sidewalks if at all possible, if there is one available,” said Garner police Sgt. Chris Adams.

He added, “You want to wear something reflective or a reflective arm band or vest or flashlight — something to make you stand out. Just be observant and look in all directions before you cross a roadway or parking lot.”