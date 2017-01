RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A gas leak has forced emergency responders to close northbound Capital Boulevard near the interchange with Fairview Road Thursday morning.

Raleigh police said the leak, reported before 10 a.m., is construction related.

The leak originally closed all of Capital Boulevard but police reopened the southbound lanes just before 10:30 a.m.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as more information becomes available.