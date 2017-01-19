Law enforcement conduct another search for Cole Thomas

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Law enforcement performed another search Thursday for a missing 22-year-old man in the Benson-area of Johnston County.

Benson Police said while Cole Thomas was not found, officials were able to mark off areas of where he could potentially be.

Acquaintances who were traveling with Thomas claim he stopped his vehicle at an intersection near downtown Benson on November 25, ran from the vehicle and disappeared.

“Our commitment remains to find Cole Thomas, and to reunite him with his family and friends,” said Cpt. Greg Percy with Benson Police.

Early in January, law enforcement said more than two dozen searches for Thomas had been conducted.

Those searches include areas in Benson town limits and areas outside the town.

Thursday’s search involved 30 law enforcement personnel from numerous agencies including the Benson Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Department, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Department, and the Wilson’s Mills Police Department.

Officers searched on foot and with K-9 assistance. The SBI used aircraft during the search as well.

If you have any information that might assist Benson Police, please call 919-894-2091.