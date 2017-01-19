Man breaks into 8 homes after being released from jail, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a serial burglar is off the streets after targeting nine homes in less than a month.

Officers arrested Patrick Anthony Caprice, 20, on Tuesday after linking him to the crimes through an unrelated investigation.

Officials said Caprice broke into a home on Gate Tree Court on Dec. 2. Police say they arrested him the same day and records show he posted $5,000 bond hours later.

In the weeks after his arrest, police tell 10 On Your Side he broke into at least eight other homes located off of Birdneck Road and General Booth Boulevard.

In all, Caprice is accused of stealing more than $10,000 in property including liquor, pills, guns, gaming systems, computers, televisions and tablets.

Two of the burglaries happened Dec. 21 on Grey Fox Lane in the Hunt Club Forest neighborhood.

11-year-old Merrick Burkett says the suspect stole his $500 stash of collectible coins. He recovered some of the stolen property Tuesday night from police.

“I like to go out and buy them. I had a whole bunch from different countries like Germany [and] Iceland,” said Burkett. “They kind of meant something to me… I hope he knows he’s a bad person.”

Jamie Thompson, who lives on Park Place Drive, says his wife came home from work Dec. 21 and discovered someone rifled through nearly every room in their home.

Thompson says the suspect made away with about $2,000 in jewelry, cash and electronics. He says many of items taken were Christmas presents.

“It’s creepy to think that he touched things,” said Thompson. “They opened Christmas presents and took Christmas gift cards.”

Thompson says the suspect entered the home through an unlocked door in the back of his home. He has since installed a security alarm, but the Caprice’s arrest offers even more peace of mind.

“That’s wonderful news,” said Thompson. “I’m glad no one else is going to be victimized like we were… I hope that justice is done.”

Caprice appeared in court and was arraigned on 23 felony charges and two misdemeanors Wednesday morning in connection with the December burglaries.

Caprice declined an interview request from the city jail Wednesday night.

Virginia Beach police say the investigation remains ongoing. They say Caprice could face more charges and they are also looking into whether or not more people are involved in the crimes.