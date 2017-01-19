NC massage therapy student charged with sexually assaulting person during massage

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WFMY) — A sexual assault that was said to occur during a massage session at Davidson County Community College was reported last week.

Matthew DeBlasio (Davidson County Sheriff's Office)
Matthew DeBlasio was charged with one count of sexual battery and is permanently banned from DCCC. DeBlasio is a massage therapy student and is accused of assaulting the victim during a massage session. The College Resource Officer received a report about the assault that occurred last November after school.

A release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says DeBlasio grabbed the victim, who didn’t suffer any injuries.

DeBlasio, 33, of Advance, is in the Davie County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on Feb. 20.

