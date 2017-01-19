People converge on DC as inauguration nears

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCN) — As the inauguration of Donald J. Trump draws ever closer, supporters and opponents of the new president are still pouring into the nation’s capital.

“He’s a great working, and he has shown that,” said Edna Acosta, who made the trip to Washington from Fayetteville.

“I was horrified at the election results,” said Laurie Hamilton, who traveled from Oklahoma. “It said that people didn’t care about racism and sexism.”

The same day, a bus of GOP supporters pulled out of Raleigh, taking people north to the inauguration.

One attendee said she thinks she’ll be safe.

“I hope it’s safe, that’s my only concern. But I think there’s enough safety precautions with the cement trucks and things to keep terrorist from driving over us with a truck,” said Olivia Steele.

The inauguration celebration began Thursday afternoon, with the official ceremony taking place Friday. A women’s march on Washington will be held Saturday.