People Magazine names Raleigh principal ‘hero among us’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh middle school principal profiled by CBS North Carolina has been named a “Hero Among Us” by People Magazine.

Back in November, Elizabeth MacWilliams, principal of Carroll Magnet Middle School in Raleigh, spoke to CBS North Carolina’s Russ Bowen about her going above and beyond for her students.

MacWilliams spends time after the final school bell working to go to every student’s home at the school.

“There’s something special about going into somebody’s home and sitting on their couch and learning about them and seeing the pictures on their walls and seeing the different items in their homes – things that represent them and reflect who they are,” MacWilliams said.

Going to each home no easy task – there are approximately 1,000 students.

“It makes a world of difference because it shows me that I have the potential to really positively impact kids on a level that’s deeper than just academics,” said MacWilliams.

People learned of MacWilliams after CBS North Carolina’s story ran.

READ PEOPLE MAGAZINE’S STORY ON MACWILLIAMS

She began her efforts to get to know each student after no one showed up to a parent teacher night 12 years ago.

“It was shocking, really, and I wanted to know why,” she said.

In order to do that she went to each student’s home for an unannounced visit. She said the parents were happy to see her and so were the children.

RELATED: Principal at Raleigh middle school goes ‘beyond the classroom’ to connect with students

CBS North Carolina congratulates MacWilliams on the recognition from People.