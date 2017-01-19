Planned Parenthood celebrates “counter-inaugural ball” in Carborro.



CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday, dozens of people showed up to Planned Parenthood’s “counter–inaugural ball” at the Cat’s Cradle in Carborro.

Organizers called the event “the end of the world as we know it” and say they are concerned and fearful about what a Trump presidency could look like for women’s rights.

“We’re preparing for fights against women’s healthcare and health access in general; especially for our patients,” said Dani Hoffpauir, Triangle field organizer for Planned Parenthood.

Organizers said the night’s goal to celebrate together before they are faced with what they fear will be an uphill battle.

Jennifer Woodcock drove from Durham to attend the event. She said the campaign and election were stressful for her but the event is a symbol of her and many other’s continued fight for women’s rights.

“I want to dance with my friends and give money to Planned Parenthood and hope that they can continue doing it in the future,” said Woodcock.

And many organizers and attendees say they plan to continue their fight by walking in the women’s march on Raleigh this Saturday, which already has thousands committed to attending.

RELATED: Thousands expected at Raleigh women’s march/