Police seek man in connection to Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are asking the public to help them identify a man accused of wounding two others in a Wednesday shooting in Durham.

A number of men were in a mini-mart parking lot near the corner of South Roxboro Street and Cornwallis Road on Wednesday afternoon when a man approached and started firing at them.

The shooter was described as a dark-complected, bald black man in his 20s, police said. He was 6 feet 1 or 2 inches tall and weighed about 185 pounds, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call police Investigator K. Emanuel at (919) 560-4415 ext. 29306 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.