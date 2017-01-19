President Obama responds to NC girl’s letter

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One of the things President Barack Obama did during his time in the White House was read 10 letters every night sent by people around the country.

The president would make it a point to respond to them.

One of those letters he read came from Emily Partain of Star, North Carolina.

In her 2011 letter, then 15-year old Emily described her work as a dog breeder and trainer and explained her struggle with getting donors.

Emily does all this and she has Asperger’s syndrome.

In his response, Obama told her continue her good work.

“Please know I expect great things from you,” the president wrote.

The Partain family framed the president’s response.