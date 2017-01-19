Rep. Hamilton picked for Cooper Cabinet agency

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — New North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has plucked another Democrat from the General Assembly to serve in his Cabinet.

Cooper announced Thursday that Rep. Susi Hamilton of Wilmington is his choice to become secretary for the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. That’s the agency in charge of state parks, historic sites, the State Archives and preserving land.

Hamilton began serving in the legislature in 2011 and was re-elected in November. Her new job ultimately means New Hanover County Democrats will choose someone to fill out the rest of her two-year term.

Cooper also announced state conservation group leader Reid Wilson would be the department’s chief deputy.

State Rep. Larry Hall of Durham was named last week to lead the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

