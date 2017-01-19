SC woman forces friend to get naked at gunpoint over suspected affair, report says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was accused of an affair and forced to strip naked at gunpoint, according to a Spartanburg Police report.

Police say they got a call about a disturbance with weapons on Watkins Circle on Jan. 18.

The victim told police she was invited to the home by her friend, Amber Nicole Dawkins.

She said Dawkins then pointed a gun at her head and told her to get naked before she blew her head off.

She questioned her about having an affair with her boyfriend, according to the report.

The victim said Dawkins called over her boyfriend and two other men to look at her naked.

Dawkins started yelling at the boyfriend with the gun still pointed at the woman.

The boyfriend grabbed the gun and went outside.

The victim said Dawkins grabbed a broom and starting beating her with it.

She said Dawkins gave her three seconds to get dressed and get out of her house.

Ran from the home and contacted police.

Police say the victim had bruises and cuts, but refused medical treatment.

Dawkins, 27, of Spartanburg has been charged with kidnapping, pointing and presenting a firearm, first-degree assault and battery, domestic violence high and aggravated, and other crimes.