School bus catches fire in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – Firefighters were called to east Charlotte Thursday after a school bus caught fire.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Chestnut Avenue near Nassau Boulevard. From WBTV’s Sky3, the school bus could be seen in the roadway and appeared to have caught fire in the engine area.

The front of the bus appeared to be heavily damaged.

There is no word what school the bus is from or if any students were on board when the fire sparked.

Investigators have not said what may have sparked the fire.

No further information has been released.