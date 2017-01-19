Thousands expected at Raleigh women’s march

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Organizers of a women’s march in Raleigh are expecting thousands of people to pack Fayetteville Street on Saturday.

But they’re also hoping the march turns into something more than a one-time event.

“We’re calling ourselves the noisy majority,” Anna Grant said.

The group is working to coordinate Saturday’s march, which will coincide with the Women’s March on Washington, and other marches across the country.

Sarah Moncelle said she’s trying to channel the frustration she’s felt since November, when Donald Trump won the White House.

“(I was) kind of devastated and really disappointed and heartbroken after the election,” she said.

She and others also viewed this is a practical opportunity, a chance to organize. North Carolina has been a focal point in national politics lately both for House Bill 2 and the critical role the state played in the presidential race.

“We understand that we are ground zero in the struggle for democracy,” Grant said.

People plan to gather on Fayetteville Street outside the Marriott before marching to Moore Square, where there will be speakers and performers.

As of Thursday night, more than 7,000 people had indicated on Facebook that they plan to attend.

“It got a lot of people’s attention, and it engaged a lot of people. And, they were really wanting to find out what to do,” said LaMine Perkins.

“There are a lot of people who for a long time have not been terribly vocal or visible about the things that they value,” Grant said.

The event’s organizers hope people stay involved after Saturday, on issues including reproductive rights, the environment and race.

“I feel like we really need to make our voices heard as women, and we are the noisy majority,” Moncelle said. “We’re not going to be silenced. We’re going to keep coming back over and over again until you hear what we have to say.”

There’s also a march in Hillsborough, among others in North Carolina.

Raleigh police have not announced any street closures during the march, but are planning to officers on hand.

More logistical information about the march is available here.