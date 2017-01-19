Wake County sheriff wants school system to form its own police department

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison wants the Wake County public schools to form their own police force.

“I believe we really do need to begin to move in that direction, sooner rather than later,” he wrote in letter Thursday.

In the letter, he says the idea was raised by a committee he helped chair several years ago, but that he’s bringing it up again in reaction to a recent incident at Rolesville high school. In that case, a school resource officer employed by the Rolesville police slammed a girl to the ground while breaking up a fight. His actions were caught on tape and sparked controversy.

Harrison criticized the current system, which uses officers from a number of different law enforcement agencies across the county in schools.

“Each agency has different protocols and training standards that often may be in conflict with the goals and objectives set by the school board and superintendent,” he wrote.

“(Superintendent James Merrill) has received the letter and always appreciates hearing from the sheriff,” the school system said. “There are many points of view on the topic and Sheriff Harrison has made his preferences known before.”