Wake County sheriff wants school system to form its own police department

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:
Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison (File)
Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison (File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison wants the Wake County public schools to form their own police force.

“I believe we really do need to begin to move in that direction, sooner rather than later,” he wrote in letter Thursday.

RELATED: Video shows officer slamming student at Rolesville High School

In the letter, he says the idea was raised by a committee he helped chair several years ago, but that he’s bringing it up again in reaction to a recent incident at Rolesville high school. In that case, a school resource officer employed by the Rolesville police slammed a girl to the ground while breaking up a fight. His actions were caught on tape and sparked controversy.

Harrison criticized the current system, which uses officers from a number of different law enforcement agencies across the county in schools.

“Each agency has different protocols and training standards that often may be in conflict with the goals and objectives set by the school board and superintendent,” he wrote.

“(Superintendent James Merrill) has received the letter and always appreciates hearing from the sheriff,” the school system said. “There are many points of view on the topic and Sheriff Harrison has made his preferences known before.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s