3 charged in 2014 unsolved Greenville murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police and the SBI arrested three men in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old man in 2014.

Antero Michael Puopolo Rodrigues, 23, Jerrell Devon Powell, 23, and Kenquonis Niqua Mckenzie, 23, have all been charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy for the shooting death of 30-year-old Travis Lee Foreman.

On Nov. 24, 2014, Foreman was killed in what detectives believed was a gang-related dispute.

He was shot multiple times in his apartment on Ridge Place.

Detectives said they gained the critical information they needed to charge the three suspects through an anonymous tip.

Greenville police thanks the community for their cooperation and patience throughout the investigation.

Rodrigues and Powell were arrested this week in Greenville and are currently in the Pitt County Detention Center.

Rodrigues’ first appearance was Friday morning.

Powell went before a judge earlier this week and was given a $2 million dollar bond.

Mckenzie was already in the Pitt County Detention Center for charges related to the murder of 58-year-old Karen Speight on Concord Drive late last year.

He remains in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $2 million bond.