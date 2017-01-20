Accident closes I-40 east near Harrison Ave

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic accident has closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near the Harrison Avenue exit and Wade Avenue interchange, officials said.

Authorities said that when first responders arrived on scene, a person armed with a gun was spotted. Authorities were unable to say whether that person was helping those involved in the crash or if they had an open carry permit for the weapon. The armed person put away their weapon soon after crews arrived on scene.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as more information becomes available.