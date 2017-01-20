Accused NC bank robber had previously served 25 years in prison



GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WCNN) – A Goldsboro man suspected in five bank robberies since early December is no stranger to law enforcement or robbery convictions.

Nathan Bullock served 25 years of a 50 year prison sentence for robberies before being released in 2010. Investigators said Bullock has been in and out of county jails since then, and a 2016 arrest helped deputies identify him as the suspect in the recent robberies.

“Went to Wayne County detention center and a very diligent, caring employee there went through three months of booking photos, because he recognized him, so he went back three months and was able to get all his information,” Nash County Sheriff’s Captain Todd Wells said.

“The freedom that I have, that we all have, (Bullock’s) given it up for 25 years, and he’s had it now for about seven years, on and off, and he’s willing to give that completely back up. I can’t comprehend that.”

This robbery spree started December 9 at the State Employees Credit Union in Wilson.

On January 3, investigators said Bullock went to the Southern Bank in Red Oak where he told the teller to give him $30,000 in cash.

“The tellers were able to ask him questions and basically confused him and he left. That was at a quarter to five in the afternoon, and he left there and drove directly to Rocky Mount at the SECU and did the same thing there,” Wells said.

RELATED: Man sought in 3 NC bank robberies is caught in Virginia, officials say

Investigators said the similar actions got officers and deputies in different jurisdictions onto the same page. Three days later, security cameras at a First Citizens Bank in Clinton caught clear images of Bullock’s face as he demanded money from a teller.

Police said bank staff could tell Bullock had a gun, but he did not draw the weapon. Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said investigators believe Bullock had a pistol with him during each of the robberies.

“When you have robberies and they continue on in a crime trend, often violence follows this, and this was one of the cases where it got stopped before it turned to violence,” Stone said.

Officers in Kenly responded to an armed robbery at the Southern Bank on Friday, January 13. Lieutenant Casey Jones worked with the Wayne County Detention Center to identify Bullock.

“This shows that when you do go to a small town, and you do do a serious crime of this nature, you’re not dealing with a nine officer agency,” Jones said.

“They have an entire state of officers. It’s one team, it’s one fight, we all do the same thing.”

Investigators tracked Bullock to a house in King George County, Virginia. Wells said Bullock was hiding out there, and U.S. Marshals and Virginia State Police spent about a day conducting surveillance on the home before arresting him.

He waived extradition and will be brought back to Nash County soon.