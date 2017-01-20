Chapel Hill man charged with murder in Carrboro

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Carrboro police have charged a 32-year-old Chapel Hill man with murder in the December 2015 death of a Carrboro man.

Tory Amyr Pope is charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of Todd Richardson, 56, police said.

Richardson was found dead the day after Christmas, when officers went to check on his well-being.

Pope is being held in the Orange County Jail without bond.

Police are asking anyone with information about Richardson’s death to call police Sgt. M. Metz at (919) 918-7409 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.