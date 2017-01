FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 35-year-old Fayetteville man faces several sex crime charges in connection with offenses occurring on Jan. 7, police said.

Kirk Peter Jhagroo, of Pepperbush Drive was arrested and charged with sex crimes including statutory sex offense, indecent liberties with a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He was arrested without incident, police said.

Jhagroo was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where he received a $600,000 secured bond.