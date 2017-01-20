Fayetteville police investigating after woman raped, beaten with stick

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a woman reported that she was raped Friday morning.

According to police, the woman reported that the crime occurred around 3 a.m. in the area of S. King Street near downtown Fayetteville.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was walking along Owen Drive near the hospital when she was offered a ride from an unknown man. The man then drove her to the area of S. King Street, where she was raped and beaten with a stick about her head and arms, police said.

The suspect was described as a male, approximately 30-35 years old with a medium build and a thin mustache/beard and short hair. The suspect was described as having worn a blue denim jacket, black T-shirt, black pants and tan boots. He may have been driving a silver 4-door sedan.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Anyone with information regarding the rape investigation or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective D. Kocher with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-0576 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).