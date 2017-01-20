Franklin County woman charged with killing child in hit-and-run appears in court

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – The 29-year-old woman charged with killing a 7-year-old boy in a hit-and-run accident Monday night appeared in Franklin County court Friday.

Alix Feild told the judge she understood the charges against her, which include felony death by motor vehicle and felony hit and run.

Feild requested a court appointed attorney. The judge kept her bond at $200,000.

Feild, 29, of Franklin County was traveling down Darius Pearce Road around 9 p.m. when officials said her vehicle struck Ronnie Tanner Vick.

Vick, 7, died at the scene after being hit.

Officials said Feild did not stop, but witnesses were able to note the vehicle’s license plate number. Law enforcement found Feild a short distance from the scene of the collision.

Field will be back in court next week. She also faces a charge of driving while impaired.