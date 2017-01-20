Gov. Cooper halts up to $166K in payments to McCrory’s Cabinet secretaries

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has stopped payments that predecessor Pat McCrory ordered before leaving office so 10 Cabinet secretaries could be compensated for unused time off.

Cooper administration spokesman Ford Porter confirmed the payments directed by McCrory have been halted pending further review. Cooper’s office says the payments could have totaled up to $166,000. Cooper’s office says agency heads in positions not subject to state personnel rules generally don’t receive payments for things like unused vacation.

McCrory’s Dec. 29 letter to state finance and personnel officials was first reported by The News & Observer of Raleigh. McCrory told them to send payments to his outgoing Cabinet “as if they were regular state employees,” retroactive to their first day of employment in the positions.

