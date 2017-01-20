Man shot at Fayetteville Motel 6, listed in critical condition

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating a shooting at a Motel 6 that left a man in critical condition Thursday night.

Police responded to a call of a person shot at the Motel 6 located at 2706 Cedar Creek Road around 11:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders found a male who had been shot near the back of the motel complex, police said. The man was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is currently listed in critical condition.

An investigation into the shooting is currently underway and more information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective J.T. Hall with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 729-2934, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).

