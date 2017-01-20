‘Operation Trifecta’ yields 7 narcotics arrests in NC

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Law enforcement in Kinston seized more than 18 pounds of marijuana, four grams of cocaine, 38 suspected MDMA capsules, four firearms and more than $10,000 Thursday as part of “Operation Trifecta,” a three-month street-level drug investigation.

The Kinston Police Department, with assistance from Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the U.S. Marshal Service targeted three spots officers said were known drug distribution locations.

As part of the operation, seven subjects were arrested on a total of 61 felony charges and six misdemeanor charges. Kinston police said additional charges are forthcoming.

Those charged and the respective locations are as follows:

106 West Bright Street:

Randy Lee Murrell

PWISD Cocaine – 3 counts

Sell Cocaine – 3 counts

Maintaining a Dwelling – 3 counts

Sell Cocaine within 1000 feet of a Park – 3 counts

Bond: $250,000 Secured

Quimar Cortez Farris

PWISD Marijuana – 4 counts

Sell Marijuana – 4 counts

Sell Marijuana within 1000 feet of a Park – 4 counts

Bond: $150,000 Secured

1509 Hyman Ave:

Carlos Murrell

PWISD Marijuana – 3 counts

Sell Marijuana – 3 counts

PWISD Cocaine – 1 count

Sell Cocaine – 1 count

Maintaining a Dwelling – 4 counts

Sell Cocaine within 1000 feet of a School – 4 counts

Bond: $305,000 Secured

511 Marilyn Drive:

Nashone Wiggins

PWISD Cocaine – 5 counts

Sell Cocaine – 4 counts

Maintaining a Dwelling – 5 counts

Sell Cocaine within 1000 feet of a School – 5 counts

Failure to Pay Child Support

Bond: $240,000

Pondester Wiggins

Trafficking Marijuana – 1 count

Maintaining a Vehicle – 1 count

Sell Marijuana within 1000 feet of a School – 1 count

Warrant for Simple Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia

Bond: $55,500 Secured

Antonio Smith

Possess more than one-half ounce of Marijuana – 1 count

Bond: Unsecured

Devin Montrell Starkie

Simple Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia

Bond: Unsecured