‘Operation Trifecta’ yields 7 narcotics arrests in NC

WNCT logo By Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Law enforcement in Kinston seized more than 18 pounds of marijuana, four grams of cocaine, 38 suspected MDMA capsules, four firearms and more than $10,000 Thursday as part of “Operation Trifecta,” a three-month street-level drug investigation.

CLICK TO SEE THE MUGSHOTS
The Kinston Police Department, with assistance from Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the U.S. Marshal Service targeted three spots officers said were known drug distribution locations.

As part of the operation, seven subjects were arrested on a total of 61 felony charges and six misdemeanor charges. Kinston police said additional charges are forthcoming.

Those charged and the respective locations are as follows:

106 West Bright Street:

Randy Lee Murrell
PWISD Cocaine – 3 counts
Sell Cocaine – 3 counts
Maintaining a Dwelling – 3 counts
Sell Cocaine within 1000 feet of a Park – 3 counts
Bond: $250,000 Secured

Quimar Cortez Farris
PWISD Marijuana – 4 counts
Sell Marijuana – 4 counts
Sell Marijuana within 1000 feet of a Park – 4 counts
Bond: $150,000 Secured

1509 Hyman Ave:

Carlos Murrell
PWISD Marijuana – 3 counts
Sell Marijuana – 3 counts
PWISD Cocaine – 1 count
Sell Cocaine – 1 count
Maintaining a Dwelling – 4 counts
Sell Cocaine within 1000 feet of a School – 4 counts
Bond: $305,000 Secured

511 Marilyn Drive:

Nashone Wiggins
PWISD Cocaine – 5 counts
Sell Cocaine – 4 counts
Maintaining a Dwelling – 5 counts
Sell Cocaine within 1000 feet of a School – 5 counts
Failure to Pay Child Support
Bond: $240,000

Pondester Wiggins
Trafficking Marijuana – 1 count
Maintaining a Vehicle – 1 count
Sell Marijuana within 1000 feet of a School – 1 count
Warrant for Simple Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: $55,500 Secured

Antonio Smith
Possess more than one-half ounce of Marijuana – 1 count
Bond: Unsecured

Devin Montrell Starkie
Simple Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: Unsecured

