Police find elaborate pot-growing operation in 69-year-old’s home

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lawrenceburg drug agents raided the home of a senior citizen and found what they called elaborate marijuana grow operation.

Authorities went to the house on Thursday after they received a tip.

As agents approached the home, they were immediately overcome by the smell of marijuana.

Once inside, the 69-year-old homeowner showed them a false wall.

“He takes a couple of screws out of the wall and slides the wall to the side,” explained Det. Blake Grooms with Lawrenceburg police department.

Behind the wall was a sophisticated grow room. It was covered in reflective material to enhance heat and lighting, metal tracks were attached to the ceiling, and tracks held lights and heaters that were operated by remote control.

Drug agents also found detailed notes for each plant with details about water, fertilizer and pH level.

“When asked where he got his knowledge, he said from reading High Times magazine.”

Officials seized 22 full size plants. The man says he was using the grow operation for medicinal and personal use.

According to investigators, the man has been producing high grade pot like this for the last 10 years.

News 2 went to the man’s home but couldn’t get a comment.

Reporter Andy Cordan also reached out to longtime neighbor, Bruce Wilson.

He had no idea that all of this was in the house next door.

Wilson said the raid shocked him but he said his neighbor is pleasant, he has been ill, and he has not seen anything strange over the years like cars coming and going.

“Yeah, but he is nice. We get along pretty good, but I never seen people coming in or out.”

The 69-year-old man was not arrested. The case will be presented to the grand jury.