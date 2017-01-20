Police seek help finding missing Fayetteville man

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are asking the public to help report a missing man with a cognitive impairment.

Coleman Junior “Pops” Woodard, 62, was last seen by his family at about 8 p.m. Thursday at his hoe in the 200 block of Waxhaw Drive, police said.

He was discovered missing when his family went to check on him. He was seen Friday at the local Veterans’ Administration medical center, but his family has not been able to get in touch with him, according to police.

“Woodard has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment condition that requires medication,” police said.

Woodard is described by officials as a black man with a full gray beard and gray hair. He’s about 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds, police said.