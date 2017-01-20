Police worried about safety of missing woman

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee police are searching for a 22-year-old woman missing from Kingsport, Tenn.

Taylor Dawn Powell was reported missing by her mother, according to a police news release.

Powell was reportedly last seen Jan. 15 at her mother’s house in Kingsport. She left with an unknown acquaintance in a red Jeep, police said.

Her mother said it’s unusual for her daughter to be out of touch for this long.

Powell is homeless, but is often in downtown Kingsport, police said.

“Due to some undisclosed personal information relayed to the Kingsport Police Department, there is reason to be concerned for her general welfare and overall safety,” the news release states.

Powell is a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds, police said.

She has been entered into the NCIC database as a missing endangered person, according to officials.

Police are asking anyone with information on where she is to call police at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.

To submit a tip anonymously, click here.