Protests in Raleigh and Durham stay small Friday; large march planned Saturday

(Michael Hyland | CBS North Carolina)
(Michael Hyland | CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Protests in Raleigh and Durham on Friday night remained small, though thousands of people have signaled they’ll attend a women’s march Saturday morning.

“The night that Donald Trump won, my daughter cried. My girls cried,” said Patty Hernandez, who was part of a group that gathered at the Capitol in Raleigh.

Her mother immigrated from Mexico.

Diana Godlevskaya came to America from Russia with her mother a decade ago.

“And, it has been very interesting seeing how the political process has shaped here with Trump being elected as president. It’s kind of like a dejavu,” she said.

As the Raleigh protest unfolded, a couple of Trump supporters came by. For Jaylyne Lugo and Rosie Phillips, Friday was a day to celebrate.

“I’m very young but I’m a Republican at heart. And, I believe in working for things. Nothing comes in life for free,” Lugo said.

The protesters said they have their own work to do: mobilizing to oppose what they new president could do.

“Coming together is so important because we can do so much more together than we can do alone,” Godlevskaya said.

Tomorrow’s women’s march in Raleigh is slated to being at 10:30 a.m. There will also be a women’s march in Hillsborough Saturday.

