Raleigh family excited to take part in Women’s March on Washington

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Women across the country are planning to send a message of solidarity as they march in Washington Saturday.

And a Raleigh family will be there.

The Gobern family prepared Friday for their trip to the nation’s capital.

Tonya Wallace Gobern said she is excited about the Women’s March.

The family of three will be leaving Raleigh Saturday at 2 a.m.

First a stop in Greensboro and then a large group will take a 5-hour bus for the Women’s March on Washington.

“I’m inspired to see, you know, 200,000 women joined together to say that we are committed to realizing and actualizing our power,” said Tonya Wallace Gobern.

Isaac Gobern shared in her excitement.

“I’m very excited about tomorrow. I really hope to just get the motivation to make my voice heard after the march to be a meaningful part of the women’s movement,” Isaac Gobern said.

Marching is a family ritual in the Gobern family.

Isacc’s mother took part in the Martin Luther King march on Washington in 1963.

Wife and daughter are carrying on the tradition.

“There is a legacy that I feel compelled to actually uphold and pass on to my daughter. That our collective voices again are very important. We need to exercise that in this country because in these days we are not practicing the values that this country preaches,” Isaac Gobern said.

Their daughter Summer Gobern is a senior at Wake Young Women’s Leadership Academy.

The 17-year-old is looking forward to being a part of women’s history.

“Seeing this going on especially me being a senior in high school and I get to be a part of a movement so big. It’s so exciting!” Summer Gobern said.

An exciting learning experience summer plans to share with her classmates.