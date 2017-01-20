Raleigh homeowner acted in self-defense when he killed man from garage, bond motion argues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The man accused of killing a person with a shotgun blast from his garage has asked a judge to grant him bond.

The bond motion is also an early look at how the defense team will cast the shooting, as a justified act of self-defense.

“What happened on Single Leaf Lane the early morning of August 7, 2016 was neither a murder nor a racially-motivated shooting,” Chad Copley’s attorney argues in the motion.

Instead, Copley’s attorneys argue the shooting was “an act of self-, family-, and home-defense.”

That night, a neighbor several houses down from Copley’s home hosted a party pitched on social media as an “epic conclusion to the summer,” the motion states.

More than 40 people the hosts didn’t know went to the party, so the hosts started kicking people out, the defense motion says.

Copley was at home with his wife and three children, who ranged from 3 to 17 years old, the motion states.

“Chad is alleged to have opened an upstairs window in his bedroom and exchanged words, including profanities, with some of the people standing in front of his house due to the noise shortly before 12:50 a.m.,” the motion states. “The Copleys called 911 and asked for the police to come right away after several angry people brandished handguns at Chad and made verbal threats to him after he told them to quiet down.”

The motion states that Copley “is alleged to have gone downstairs into his garage/den with his shotgun to get his then-17-year-old son and remove him from the danger.”

Without admitting that he performed any of the actions, the document states that Copley is alleged to have yelled for the armed men, who were “quite close” to his home to leave his property, then to have fired a single shot out of his garage window when they continued to approach.

While some people said they heard two shots, investigators found only one spent shell and only one slug, the motion states.

The motion also says that an arriving deputy reported 20 to 30 people in front of the home and pulled out his shotgun, “rather than his service pistol, due to the perceived threat.”

Dispatchers also at first told EMS that the scene was “too dangerous for EMS to provide aid due to the crowd,” the motion states.

“One individual at the scene hit a police officer and kicked him in the groin,” the motion adds.

The motion dwells heavily on links police found between people in the crowd and street gangs, including the G-Shine Bloods and the Crips.

The motion also contrasts Copley with the crowd. While people in the crowd talked nervously about what do with their guns or simply scattered, the motion says, Copley cooperated fully with investigators.

And the motion attacks reports that Copley intended the shot as a warning, stating that, for a shooting to be justified, a person doesn’t need to intend to kill the person who dies.

“For history has taught us that, even in war, civilized humans generally have an instinctive aversion to killing another, even when that person may be trying to kill them,” the motion reads.

A person does not have an obligation to kill in order to argue self-defense at trial, the motion argues.

The motion also argues that North Carolina’s Castle Doctrine law also covers people with guns in someone’s front yard.

CBS North Carolina obtained 911 calls that appear to have been made by Copley.

He called police shortly before the shooting happened and told dispatchers that a large group of people were outside racing in the street and he was going outside to secure the neighborhood. He then called back and said the same group of people were outside with guns.

He said he fired a warning shot and someone got hit.

“We got a bunch of hoodlums out here racing…I am locked and loaded and I am going outside to secure my neighborhood. You need to send PD as quickly as possible. I am going to secure my neighborhood. I am on the neighborhood watch. I am going to have my neighbors with me,” the caller said at 12:50 a.m.