Truman to Trump: Billy Graham’s relationships with US presidents

BOONE, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina evangelist Rev. Franklin Graham read scripture at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

It’s not a new position for him.

Graham gave the invocation at George W. Bush’s inauguration in 2001.

It’s also a role his father, Rev. Billy Graham, took on many times through the decades as a pastor to presidents.

“The first person he met was Truman. He just had prayer with him,” Franklin Graham told CBS North Carolina in an interview days before the presidential election and his father’s 98th birthday in November 2016.

Billy Graham’s first trip to the White House in 1950 could have been his last.

Unfamiliar with protocol, Billy Graham answered press questions about the meeting and posed for a photo kneeling on the White House lawn.

A few days later, according to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, a columnist quoted President Harry Truman as saying Billy Graham was a “persona non grata at the White House.”

Billy Graham said the situation taught him a great lesson and it was something Truman and he could laugh about years later when the evangelist visited the former president’s Missouri home.

Billy Graham became a familiar face over the decades at the White House – no matter who lived there.

Billy Graham met with every sitting president from Truman to Barack Obama.

Asked by CBS North Carolina how his father had the close type of adviser role to so many presidents across party lines over such a long period of time, Franklin Graham said, “Well, first of all, the politicians, for the most part, are self-serving. They saw that Billy Graham attracted a large crowd and they wanted to be seen with him. It wasn’t so much that my father wanted to be with him. They sought him out.”

They especially sought him out in times of trouble, such as President Lyndon Johnson during the Vietnam War.

“He sought my father’s counsel, wanted his prayer, wanted his friendship during that time.”

Asked why people see Billy Graham as “America’s Pastor,” Franklin said, “Well, because in times of trouble – think when the World Trade Center towers came down – he was asked to come by the President Bush to speak to the nation from the Washington Cathedral.”

Franklin said, “When George Bush’s father, when we invaded Kuwait, before the first Gulf War, he asked my father to come and to pray in Washington before the battle began the next morning.”

Billy Graham’s role ranged from times of national tragedy to personal difficulty.

“All of them he had a relationship, but it was prayer. He’d pray with them. I think Nixon he was the closest. And I think when he heard those tapes that there was another side to Nixon, he was so disappointed because he didn’t know that Nixon used that kind of language, didn’t know that Nixon had that other side to his life,” Franklin Graham said.

“My father, when a person was in trouble, he didn’t run away from them. He got even closer to them.”

The trouble with the Nixon tapes involved rev. Graham as well. The two were heard talking about people of the Jewish faith.

“Well, I think that first of all, the tapes were, I think, misunderstood. I don’t think they were really, in my opinion, there wasn’t a controversy but people wanted to make it sound like a controversy, but I don’t think it was. My father was being honest in his opinions with the president and thought they were private,” Franklin Graham said.

Billy Graham was by the side of presidents in private moments and the most public.

He delivered invocations at the inaugurations of both bush presidents and for both of Bill Clinton’s inaugurations.

According to the Billy Graham Library, going back to President Dwight Eisenhower’s inauguration in 1953, Billy Graham participated in ceremonies and services for seven inaugurations for both Democrats and Republicans.

In 2007, three former presidents – Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton – were there at Billy Graham’s own big moment – the dedication of his library in Charlotte, which showcases his lifelong ministry in a very public career – a career that never included a run at politics.

“Well, he was even asked once if he would consider running for president. My father said that would be taking a step backwards for him because he was an ambassador for the king of kings and the lord of lords,” Franklin Graham said.

Obama visited Rev. Graham at his Montreat home in 2010.

Even before the 2016 election of Obama’s successor, Franklin Graham knew his father’s health would prevent him from meeting with another sitting president.

“No. No. That’s not going to happen anymore,” he said in November 2016.

Still, the continuity that began with the 33rd president continues, in a way, with the 45th.

“He knows Donald Trump quite well,” Franklin Graham said.

In 2013 Trump attended Billy Graham’s 95th birthday celebration in Asheville.

“Of course we had no clue that Donald Trump would be running for president, and I don’t think he knew at that time,” Franklin Graham said.