US Marshals arrest 2nd suspect in Durham murder

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – U.S. Marshals arrested a second suspect Friday in the July 18 murder of a 21-year-old man in Durham.

Malik Boyce was arrested on Junction Road by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Fugitive Task Force, Durham police said.

CLICK FOR MORE MUGSHOTS

Boyce was wanted in connection with the shooting death of Kevin Powell. Powell was found “with multiple gunshot wounds” around 8:45 p.m. in the 1100 of Linwood Avenue, Durham Police said.

Larry Lee James, 38, of Tar River Road in Creedmoor was arrested in August in connection with Powell’s death.

without incident in Graham by U.S. Marshals in connection with the shooting death of Kevin Powell.

RELATED: 21-year-old man found shot to death in Durham

Durham police said the shooting was not a random act.