Western Wake Republicans watch Trump’s ‘very timely’ speech

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Members of the Western Wake Republican Club watched Donald Trump become the 45th president at the Rally Point Sports Club in Cary.

For some, Trump’s speech was what they expected.

For some, this was the speech Trump had to give.

“Instead of talking about himself instead of being narcissistic like some people said he would, he talked about the people of America,” said Apex’s mayor, Lance Olive.

Trump received applause a the club when he spoke of eliminating “radical Islamic terrorism” from the face of the earth.

Applause was also heard when the president said there was no room for prejudice.

Trump supporter Philip Smith described the president’s speech as “awesome.”

“And that’s putting it lightly. I really enjoyed his speech. A very timely message to encourage us all from this day forward. He’s going to be a great leader,” Smith said.

Others watching the speech took away a new sense of optimism.

“I’m excited to hear that he’s excited to work to what some of the same goals that we set locally and nationally,” said Renee Miller.

Others who came to Rally Point said they were disheartened to hear that violent protests had broken out in Washington in response to Trump’s inauguration as president.