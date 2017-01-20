Women to march on Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCN) — The presidential inauguration is over, but there’s still plenty happening Saturday in Washington, D.C.

The Women’s March on Washington will draw participants from across the country, including people from Raleigh.

“We’re coming to the women’s march because we believe that what’s good for women is good for families,” said Katie Thompson of Raleigh.

She’s part of one group of about two dozen people who are attending the march together.

“We’re just continuing on the tradition of strong women and I am so excited to be joining them tomorrow,” said Ryan Johnston of Raleigh.