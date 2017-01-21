24,000+ red light camera citations issued in Fayetteville in 16 months

Image of crashes from running red lights from city of Fayetteville.
Image of crashes from running red lights from city of Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Fayetteville is letting people know that red light cameras throughout the city are catching some bad activity.

Reviewing usage starting July 2015 until Nov. 2016, more than 24,000 people have received citations, according to the city.

The city says there are 51 red light violations daily and the majority of them happen on Fridays and between 4 and 5 p.m.

Reilly Road at Kimridge Road is the intersection with the most red-light running activity, according to the city.

Fines for running at red light start at $100.

The city installed the cameras in 2015 in hopes of making intersections safer.

