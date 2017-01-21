Apex teen injured in machete attack is recovering at home, dad says

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex teen severely injured in a machete attack was released from the hospital and is recovering at home, her father told CBS North Carolina on Saturday.

Priyanka’s Kumari’s father said she suffered 46 injuries to her face and head alone in the attack nearly 10 days ago.

Pankaj Kumar said of his daughter is resting at home, but still has a long road ahead in her recovery.

Kumar also said his 18-year-old daughter suffered no brain injuries in the Jan. 12 attack.

Kumari was attacked around 3 p.m. that Thursday in front of a residence on Venezia Way just after she got off a school bus, Apex police said.

Her dad says say 20-year-old Neel Mehta of Cary, who was arrested, stalked his daughter.

Mehta remains in jail under a $2 million bond.