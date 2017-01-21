Crowds pack downtown Raleigh for Women’s March

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:

(David Grzybowski/CBS North Carolina)
(David Grzybowski/CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A large crowd moved through downtown Raleigh Saturday morning as part of the Women’s March.

The crowd packed City Plaza on Fayetteville Street before they marched to Moore Square.

Speakers and performers are expected to be apart of the march at Moore Square.

As of Thursday night, more than 7,000 people had indicated on Facebook that they planned to attend.

There’s also a march in Hillsborough, among others in North Carolina.

The march in Raleigh coincides with the Women’s March on Washington.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

